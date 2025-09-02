Asia Cup 2025, India Vs Pakistan: Check Out Details About Ticket Prices, Booking Information & Much More

Image: X

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 is one of the most awaited games of the year. The match will be played on September 14 in Dubai, and tickets are already in high demand.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A along with UAE and Oman. This group-stage clash could be the first of three possible encounters between the two arch-rivals. Let us check out the tickets price in detail.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Single match tickets in Dubai start at around ₹1,200 (AED 50).

Single match tickets in Abu Dhabi start at around ₹960 (AED 40).

However, India vs Pakistan tickets are not sold individually right now. You can only watch it if you buy a package that includes multiple matches.

Ticket Package Prices

Group-stage package (India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, India vs Pakistan): starts at ₹11,390 (AED 475)

Super Four package: starts at ₹12,589 (AED 525)

Super Four + Final package: also starts at ₹12,589 (AED 525)

7-match bundle (includes India vs Pakistan): ₹33,600 (AED 1,400)

Where to Buy Tickets?

You can book your tickets online at:

https://platinumlist.net/

Just search for "Asia Cup 2025," choose your package, select your seat, and pay online. You’ll receive your tickets by email. Some stadiums will also sell tickets physically soon.

Below is the schedule of Asia Cup 2025 as per India Today:

Group Stage

9 September (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September (Wednesday): India vs UAE

11 September (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman

13 September (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September (Sunday): India vs Pakistan

15 September (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE

18 September (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September (Friday): India vs Oman

Super 4

20 September (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

21 September (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

22 September (Monday): Rest Day

23 September (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

24 September (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

25 September (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2

26 September (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1

27 September (Saturday): Break Day

Final

28 September (Sunday): Final Match

Team India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Shubman Gill (Vice-capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.