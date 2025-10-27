Sportvot x FPJ: Action-Packed Day At The 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025

Representative Image |

The 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, currently underway at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, witnessed a thrilling day of kabaddi action as teams displayed exceptional skill, strategy, and determination on the mat. The tournament, scheduled from 25th to 27th October 2025, has brought together some of the most talented young kabaddi players from across Mumbai’s suburbs.

In the day’s fixtures, Jolly Sports Club dominated S.P. Sports Club with an impressive 37–7 victory, while Veer Maratha showcased their strength by defeating N.P. Sports 55–10. S.P. Sports Club bounced back later in the day, registering a strong win of 43–12 against Shree Sports Club Malad.

Shree Ram edged past Parle Sports Club with a 29–15 scoreline, and later Veer Maratha continued their winning momentum by overpowering Parle Sports Club once again, 49–15. Kohinoor Sports Club displayed a commanding performance against Aarti Sports Club, securing a 31–3 win. In other matches, Utkarsha dominated Pandhari Nath with a 43–17 triumph, while Kulsawmi defeated Bal Mitra convincingly with a 37–5 score.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric, with teams showing incredible energy and sportsmanship throughout the day. The event continues to highlight the growing popularity of kabaddi at the grassroots level, giving young athletes a platform to shine.

The tournament matches are being streamed live on SportVot’s YouTube channel and mobile app, allowing fans and supporters to enjoy the action from anywhere. SportVot, known for promoting grassroots sports across India, continues its remarkable effort in bringing local talent into the limelight through its high-quality live broadcasts and digital sports coverage.