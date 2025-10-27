Sportvot x FPJ: Dominant Performances Mark Opening Day Of The Community League U-14 In Bangalore

The Community League U-14, which kicked off on 25th October 2025 in Bangalore, began with a thrilling display of young football talent and energy. The opening day witnessed a series of one-sided encounters as teams battled it out to make a strong statement early in the tournament.

In the first match of the day, Alchemy Ignis (ALC) showcased complete dominance with a resounding 13–0 victory over Sporthood. Alchemy Ignis maintained 70% possession throughout the game and created 20 shots, out of which 15 were on target, leaving no chance for Sporthood to recover. Their attacking coordination and finishing were on full display, setting the tone for the rest of the competition.

The second match saw Bangalore City FC secure a comfortable 4–0 win over Alchemy Terra (ATE). Bangalore City FC controlled 60% of possession, registering 9 shots and 6 on target, while their defense stood firm to deny ATE any real opportunities. The team’s organized play and composure in front of goal highlighted their technical superiority on the field.

The final match of the day turned into another high-scoring affair, as South United FC overwhelmed Samurai Bangalore FA with an emphatic 11–0 victory. South United displayed flawless teamwork and attacking intent, recording 11 shots — all on target — while maintaining complete control and discipline, committing no fouls or offsides during the game.

The opening day of The Community League U-14 has set the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament. With young footballers demonstrating exceptional skill, speed, and coordination, the event promises to be a celebration of emerging football talent from across the region.