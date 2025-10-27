Bengaluru Torpedoes Clinch PVL Title With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Meteors

Image: Bengaluru Torpedoes/X

Bengaluru Torpedoes produced a commanding performance to be crowned champions of the Prime Volleyball League Season 4, defeating Mumbai Meteors in straight sets in the final here Sunday.

Bengaluru, led by captain and setter Matt West, prevailed 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 to lift their maiden PVL title after an emphatic all-round display at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Both the teams began cautiously, running the game from the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik blocked Joel Benjamin, while Bengaluru roared back with Jishnu's block on Shubham Chaudhary.

Service pressure from Sethu edged Bengaluru ahead, pushing the Meteors to call for a super point.

Despite the Meteors pushing close, Bengaluru captain and setter Matt West's effectiveness with his distributions helped the Torpedoes win the first set.

Sethu began the second set with the first super serve of the night. A series of unforced errors from Mumbai's helped Bengaluru's cause.

Despite Om Lad Vasant making tremendous play for his attackers, Shubham and captain Amit Gulia overhit their shots.

Consistent attacks from Joel made it hard for the Meteors to contain the opposition, and the Torpedoes took a two-set lead with Joel's super serve.

Jalen Penrose joined in on the attack in the third set, firing thunderous spikes as Torpedoes maintained their momentum. Mumbai continued to put pressure with Shubham leading the counter-attack.

A risky super point call from Coach David Lee paid dividends for the Torpedoes with Penrose hitting the ball right on target.

Despite Mumbai winning a super point of their own, the Torpedoes maintained their composure and sealed the title win with a service error from Nikhil.

