 'Hamare Liye Practice Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Thi': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Reflects On Tri-Series Final Win Over Afghanistan, Eyes Asia Cup 2025; Video
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed satisfaction and perspective following his team’s 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final of the UAE Tri-Series held in Sharjah. The comprehensive win capped off a strong showing from Pakistan, but Agha made it clear that the tri-nation series was primarily seen as preparation for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9.

Speaking after the match, Agha said, "Kaafi khush hu iss baare mai hum match jeete hai. Aur tri-nation series jab aayi thi toh ye hamare liye practice se jyada kuch nahi thi."

The series, which also featured the UAE, served as a valuable testing ground for Pakistan to fine-tune combinations and strategies ahead of their Asia Cup campaign. Agha emphasized that the primary focus remains on the continental tournament, despite the team creating an atmosphere of intensity and competitiveness around the tri-series final.

"Kyunki hamare liye Asia Cup main goal hai, lekin mahool aise banaya tha ki ye baada final hai," Agha continued. "Ye Asia Cup ke liye practice thi kyunki agar hum ye jeeete aur Asia Cup na jeete toh it doesn't matter."

The statement highlights the team’s long-term vision, with the Asia Cup being a critical milestone on the path toward broader international success. Agha's comments also reflect maturity and realism, acknowledging the value of the tri-series win while keeping the focus on the larger objective.

With momentum on their side and their eyes set firmly on continental glory, Pakistan will now look to carry forward the confidence gained in Sharjah into the pressure-filled fixtures of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

