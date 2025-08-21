'If You Get Hurt Again, It Pains The Same': Rishabh Pant Shares Deep Message As He Recovers From Foot Injury Suffered During IND vs ENG Test Series

Rishabh Pant. (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared images of his gruesome foot injury sustained during the fourth Test of the recently-concluded series against England in Manchester. The keeper-batter took to his social media handle of X, stating that the pain tolerance increase if one has been again and again.

Pant, 27, sustained the foot injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The southpaw suffered it while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes and had to be taken off in a golf cart. Although Pant returned to bat on Day 2 and scored a crucial fifty, the injury forced the youngster out of the fifth and final Test. He still finished the series with over 400 runs, including two centuries.

Writing on X, the left-hander stated:

"Just wanna tell you one thing which I understand is doesn't matter how much pain you have endured in the past if you get hurt again, it pains the same that's for sure. Just the threshold goes up and you know the process to keep pushing yourself. So being positive is massive, motivating yourself works a lot. Keep trusting yourself and keep working in the direction you wanna take your life because what doesn't kill you makes you stronger eventually."

Rishabh Pant likely to next play in the home Tests against West Indies and South Africa

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand-born cricketer is likely to next play for India during the home Test series this year as Shubman Gill and co. will host West Indies and South Africa. He has not been picked for Asia Cup 2025, allowing him time to recover from the injury.

Nevertheless, Pant could play in one of the Ranji Trophy matches to prepare for the red-ball games.