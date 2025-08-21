HomeSports'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match
Indian Sports Ministry has attracted backlash over allowing the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan to go ahead. With the Sports Ministry refusing green light only for bilateral series against Pakistan, several fans have deemed the decision as shameful, with #BoycottAsiaCup also trending on the social media platform of X.