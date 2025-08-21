'What Else Does He Have to Do...': Shreyas Iyer's Father Questions Selection Committee's Decision To Drop Him From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer has expressed frustration over his son's snub from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. The selectors overlooked the Mumbai cricketer by not even naming him in the reserves, resulting in severe criticism.

Speaking to The Times of India, he said, "I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. "

He continued, "I’m not saying make him the Indian captain but at least select him in the team - even if he's left out of the team, he doesn't show dissent on his face. He'll just say 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck) You can't do anything now'- He's always cool & calm. He doesn't blame anybody but Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed".

Ajit Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad

Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified at the press conference after the meeting that Shreyas Iyer’s omission was not due to any fault of his, but rather who he would have replaced in the squad.

Speaking to reporters during the press conference, he said, “Shreyas Iyer. No fault of his. He has just had to wait for his chance. You have to tell me, who you will replace him with?. It’s just that you can pick 15 and at the moment, he’ll have to wait for his chance,".

Shreyas Iyer Spotted stepping out of cafe in Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer put on a smile while coming out of a cafe in Mumbai despite being snubbed by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad. In a video shared on social media, Iyer was seen stepping out of Boojee Cafe while wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts along with red shoes.

The star India ODI batter was on a purple patch in this year's IPL where he smashed 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175 plus and an average of 50.33.

With his penchant for smashing the spinners on slow UAE tracks and the effortless ability to go big and ballistic when required, Iyer was definitely in contention to make it to the squad.