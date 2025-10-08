'I Was Lucky To Have A Series With England': Shreyas Iyer Recalls Struggles Before 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run getter for India in the Champions trophy win in Dubai with 243 runs. The Mumbai batter was rewarded for the effort at CEAT awards on Tuesday. The newly appointed ODI vice captain of the Indian team, said things were not easy before the mega event.

“It wasn’t a roller coaster ride before, things were in shambles. I went to my routine and tried to be disciplined. I started playing for Mumbai and performed in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare, Mushtaq Ali tournaments. I was lucky to have a series with England where I scored and stamped authority and got confidence before the Champions Trophy,” he said.

Reflecting on the difficult conditions especially during middle overs when it got slower and how he adapted to the conditions in Dubai, he said.

“I love to play in those situations. In the Champions Trophy, it demanded to play ball to ball initially and then put pressure by charging to bowlers and set a wining total.”

"I was told I am not able to play a particular shot" - Shreyas Iyer

On bringing the biggest evolution as a batter in the last couple of years, Shreyas said.

“I was told I am not able to play a particular shot. I worked on myself and it was just I had to challenge myself where I can take on bowlers by making it more difficult in the nets.”

Iyer had struggled against short-pitched deliveries initially in his International career before making a strong comeback in the Indian team.

He refused to get sole credit for leading three different franchises to IPL finals and also winning with KKR.

“I am grateful for the achievement to prove myself. It is the hard work by every individual, the team synergy and it takes a lot of effort. It is not an individual effort, the whole effort of the team is important. All of us come together to make things happen,” he added.