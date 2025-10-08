PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: Aussie Bowlers Skittle Pakistan For 114 To Register 107-Run Win After Beth Mooney's Rescue Act

Australia registered their second win of the tournament. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan women's cricket team torrid run has continued in 2025 World Cup as they slumped to their third consecutive loss in the tournament. Pakistan had Australia on the backfoot but Beth Mooney's masterful 109 propelled them to 221/8 from 76/7 at one stage. Aussie bowlers later flexed their muscles to bowl the opposition out for 114.

Batting first, Australia had got off to a decent start but Alyssa Healy's lean patch continued as she got dismissed in the powerplay, just when she seemed to have found her feet. The defending champions began losing wickets in clumps, sliding to 76/7 in the 22nd over of the innings. A 39-run partnership between Beth Mooney and Kim Garth was broken by Diana Baig as the latter failed to land her foot inside the crease after missing a ball outside leg.

Nevertheless, Beth Mooney held the fort exceptionally well and was later joined by Alana King. The duo turned it on in exciting fashion, transforming their approach from batting for survival to giving their bowlers something to bowl at. Mooney reached her maiden World Cup hundred in the 48th over. King, meanwhile, blasted her first ODI half-century, needing only 48 balls to get there as Australia surged to 221 in 50 overs.

Pakistan lose five wickets inside powerplay as hopes crash early

Having not defeated Australia in 16 ODI meetings and letting them back in the game after having the defending champions on the ropes, Pakistan were under immense pressure. Australia refused to give the Women in Green any respite, taking five Pakistani wickets in the ninth over by giving away only 31 runs.

Pakistan were later batting for survival as the lower order merely delayed the inevitable. Annabel Sutherland ended the match by castling Rameen Shamim in the 37th over to fashion a 107-run victory. Mooney deservedly won the Player of the Match award.