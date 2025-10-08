IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Unbeaten India Face South Africa's Challenge?

India and South Africa. | (Credits: X)

Indian women's cricket team will face South Africa's challenge next as they hope to continue their unbeaten run in the 2025 World Cup. The Women in Blue will play the crucial fixture against a tough South African side at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

The co-hosts overcame a middle-order wobble against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati to seal a 59-run victory, thanks largely to the 103-run stand between Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma as it helped them reach a total of 269 in a rain-marred 47-over contest. They also failed to produce a complete batting performance against Pakistan, getting bowled out for 247 but had enough firepower in their bowling to win by 88 runs.

Nevertheless, the Proteas have the potential to take advantage of any batting or fielding lapse from India. Hence, the home side need to be at their best to beat South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa bounced back incredibly from their collapse of 69 against England to defeat New Zealand. Tazmin Brits' clinical 101 and her partnership of 159 with Sune Luus set the base for what proved to be a solid run-chase of 232 only in 40.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan match?

The toss for the match between India and South Africa in Vishakhapatnam on October 9 will take place at 2:30 IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.