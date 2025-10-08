Video: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Sanju Samson's Walking Style During CEAT Awards In Mumbai, Leaves Shreyas Iyer In Splits

Rohit Sharma mimicked Sanju Samson's walking style. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma was seen imitating Sanju Samson's walking style during the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai held on October 7, Tuesday. With Rohit sitting behind Shreyas Iyer and some distance separating him and Samson, the former Indian skipper imitated the keeper-batter's walking style. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

A host of Indian other countries' cricketers were present in Mumbai for the CEAT Cricket awards on what was a magical night. It was also Rohit's first public appearance since being replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill ahead of the three-game series against Australia.

Watch the below video:

Fans were also stunned by the 38-year-old's lean and sharp look as he prepares for international return for the first time since March 2025. He also hasn't featured in a competitive game since the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma's strong record in ODIs in Australia

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs are concerned. In 30 ODIs Down Under, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs at 53.12 with five hundreds alongside a best of 171*. In what may well be his final tour of Australia, the right-handed batter will be keen to make a mark.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth. The two sides will also play five T20Is.