 Rajvir Jawanda Death: Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Share Emotional Post After Punjabi Singer Tragically Passes Away At 35
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRajvir Jawanda Death: Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Share Emotional Post After Punjabi Singer Tragically Passes Away At 35

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Share Emotional Post After Punjabi Singer Tragically Passes Away At 35

According to reports, the singer had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Punjab Kings/Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings offered condolences on the untimely death of popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda. The 35-year-old was declared dead at 10.55 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after battling for life for nearly 12 days. PBKS posted his picture with a caption, "Your voice will forever live in the soul of Punjab"

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also offered condolence on actor-singer demise. Taking to social media he wrote, Om Shanti Rajvir Nu Parmatma Apne Charna'an ch Thaa Bakshe te ode Parivaar nu Himmat Deve." (Om Shanti, may the divine soul of Rajveer bless his family and give them courage.)

Details about the Rajvir Jawanda accident

According to reports, the singer had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation
Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care

Read Also
Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Sonam Bajwa, Parmish Verma, Badshah Other Celebs Mourn Loss Of Punjabi...
article-image

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Born in Jagraon, Ludhiana, around 1990, Rajvir grew up in a family with his father working with Punjab Police. Jawanda was widely loved for his hit songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

According to his official Apple Music biography, he had originally aspired to become a police officer but chose music. Jawanda was known for his songs "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", 'Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani".

Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Unbeaten India Face South...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Unbeaten India Face South...

Video: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Sanju Samson's Walking Style During CEAT Awards In Mumbai,...

Video: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Imitates Sanju Samson's Walking Style During CEAT Awards In Mumbai,...

'May Bowl Some Left Arm Spin...': Sanju Samson Ready To Make Adjustments For Team India; Video

'May Bowl Some Left Arm Spin...': Sanju Samson Ready To Make Adjustments For Team India; Video

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Share Emotional Post After Punjabi Singer...

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Share Emotional Post After Punjabi Singer...

‘Lagta Hai Aaj Chashma...': Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Calls Shikhar Dhawan 'Shekhar', Gets...

‘Lagta Hai Aaj Chashma...': Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Calls Shikhar Dhawan 'Shekhar', Gets...