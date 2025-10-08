Video: Rohit Sharma Freaks Out As Fan Tries To Touch His Feet Before Team India Star Enters His Car

A fan tried to touch Rohit Sharma's feet as a sign of respect. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma slightly freaked out, letting out a scream as a fan tried to touch his feet before getting in his car as a video of the same surfaced on social media. Instead, the 38-year-old adorably hugged the fan and shook hands with another as plenty of them surrounded the ex-Indian captain.

The Nagpur-born cricketer made his first public appearance on October 7, Tuesday during the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai since losing the ODI captaincy duty. In a massive change of guard ahead of the upcoming Australia tour, BCCI's Chief of Selectors Ajit Agarkar announced Shubman Gill as Rohit's replacement, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup. Nevertheless, fans are quite excited to see the duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli in national colours again and for the first time since March.

Watch the below video shared by Instant Bollywood:

Rohit Sharma's strong record in ODIs in Australia

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs are concerned. In 30 ODIs Down Under, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs at 53.12 with five hundreds alongside a best of 171*. In what may well be his final tour of Australia, the right-handed batter will be keen to make a mark.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth. The two sides will also play five T20Is.