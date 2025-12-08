Palash Muchhal Deletes Viral Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Cancellation Of Wedding

Image: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

The whirlwind romance and widely celebrated engagement between music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has taken a dramatic turn, as the two officially announced that their wedding has been called off. A day after the announcement, Palash deleted all his videos with Smriti from Instagram, including the viral proposal clip that had captured the imagination of fans across the country.

The deleted posts included two widely shared videos, one of Palash proposing to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and another of him celebrating her Women’s World Cup triumph. These posts, uploaded shortly after India’s World Cup win in Mumbai last month, had fuelled excitement around the couple’s planned wedding scheduled for November 23 in Smriti’s hometown, Sangli.

However, what was expected to be a grand celebration quickly unraveled. On the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s manager informed the media that the ceremony had been postponed indefinitely due to her father’s sudden illness. Within hours, Palash and his family returned to Mumbai, where he was later hospitalised owing to stress. As speculation mounted online, rumours surfaced claiming Palash had been caught cheating with a choreographer during the festivities, claims that were firmly denied by the choreographers present at the event.

Both Smriti and Palash released statements on Sunday, urging calm and requesting privacy. Smriti announced that the wedding had been officially called off, asking people to respect the difficult moment both families were navigating.

What once appeared to be a fairytale sporting-entertainment union has now ended with silence on social media and a request for privacy, leaving fans stunned by how quickly the dream collapsed.

Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts Following Father & Fiance Palash Muchhal's Medical Emergency

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has postponed her much-anticipated wedding after a sudden health emergency involving her father and her fiance. According to a report by The Times of India, Mandhana removed all her marriage-related posts from Instagram after the hospitalisation.

The wedding had been scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, and the ceremony was set to be an intimate affair with close family and friends. On the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill while having breakfast. His condition worsened quickly, prompting an ambulance and admission to hospital. Her manager confirmed that she decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers.

Complications did not stop there: Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal also faced health concerns, leading to his hospitalisation, although he is said to have been discharged. In light of these developments, Mandhana deleted the proposal video and other wedding-announcement content from her social media. Allied posts by friends like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were also removed, amplifying speculation around the delay.

The postponement marks a quiet moment in the public life of the celebrated cricketer, known for her on-field brilliance. While fans eagerly awaited the nuptials, the sudden turn of events has understandably shifted focus to Mandhana’s family wellbeing.

No new date for the wedding has been announced. Until then, the family and friends of Mandhana, along with fans, are left waiting and hopeful for a swift recovery and smooth return to festivities.