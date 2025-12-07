'Have Decided To Move On': Palash Muchhal BREAKS Silence On Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Plans Legal Action Over Cheating Claims

Music composer Palash Muchhal issued a statement on Sunday addressing his wedding controversy with Smriti Mandhana, confirming that he is 'moving on' with his life. He also responded to cheating allegations and said that his team will take legal action against those spreading defamatory content

Palash Muchhal Reacts To Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, Palash wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs."

Palash Muchhal To Take Legal Actions Against False Content

Responding to cheating allegations, he added, "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Earlier today, before Palash issued his statement, Smriti confirmed that the wedding had been called off and requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families and give them the space to process and move on at their own pace.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," wrote the cricketer.

Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23, however, the wedding was postponed after the cricketer's father fell ill on the day of the ceremony. Shortly after, Palash himself was admitted to the hospital with viral symptoms and acidity issues.

Following the postponement, Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D'Costa went viral, where he was seen exchanging flirty texts despite being with Smriti, sparking cheating rumours.