Smriti Mandhana's Beleaguered Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram, Hides Face With Mask—Check PHOTO Here

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was set to marry World Cup–winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana on November 23, had to postpone the wedding after Smriti's father fell ill on the day of the ceremony. Shortly after, Palash himself was admitted to the hospital with viral symptoms and acidity issues. Following the postponement, Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D'Costa went viral, where he was seen exchanging flirty texts despite being with Smriti, sparking cheating rumours.

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan Ashram

While neither Smriti nor Palash has reacted to the controversy yet, he was recently spotted visiting renowned spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings. Palash was seen covering his face with a mask to avoid being recognised at the ashram as he sat among the crowd.

He patiently listened to Premanand Maharaj and was even seen folding his hands in respect.

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana To Get Married On Decemeber 7?

Recently, reports began circulating claiming that the couple had set a new wedding date, December 7. Reacting to the rumours, the cricketer's brother Shravan told Hindustan Times, "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed."

Palash Muchhal's First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy

Amid the cheating scandal, Palash made his first public appearance on December 1, accompanied by his family. He was spotted exiting the airport terminal in an all-black outfit. When approached by paparazzi, he nodded in acknowledgement.

Earlier, rumours were suggesting that Palash allegedly cheated with a dance choreographer, with names like Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz circulating online. Both choreographers have publicly denied any involvement, asserting that the allegations are baseless.

After the wedding was postponed, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts, including Palash's proposal video at the DY Patil Stadium.

However, Palash still has all his posts featuring Smriti on his account.