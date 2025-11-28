Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Add Evil Eye Emoji In Their Instagram Bio Amid Wedding Controversy

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal | Instagram

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding has undoubtedly become one of the most controversial events of the year. Amid the controversy, Palash and Smriti's Instagram bio has grabbed everyone's attention. Both of them have added the Evil Eye emoji in their respective Instagram bios.

We wonder if this means that everything is fine between them and the wedding will happen soon. Let's wait and watch.

Why Was Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed?

Palash and Smriti's wedding was supposed to take place on November 23, 2025. But, according to reports, on the day of the wedding, Smriti's father experienced heart-attack-like symptoms, and he was rushed to the hospital. Due to her father's ill health, the wedding was postponed indefinitely.

However, soon, some Reddit users started claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with a choreographer the night before the wedding, and he was caught. So, that's why the wedding was cancelled.

Smriti deleted all the wedding and engagement posts on Instagram, and netizens started speculating that maybe the cheating rumours are true.

Till now, Palash and Smriti have not yet shared any statement about the postponement of the wedding or the social media speculations.

Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Breaks Silence

There was a buzz on social media that the choreographer with whom Palash was caught cheating was Gulnaaz or Nandika. But, on Friday, the former took to her Instagram story to break silence about the rumours.

She posted, "I've noticed a Lot of Speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so let me clear this Straight. We not the person involved in this issue. Just because We know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean We are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support (sic)."

Everyone is waiting for an official statement from Palash and Smriti.