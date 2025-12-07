 Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
Music composer Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have officially called off their wedding. The decision follows reports of cheating claims against Muchhal after his flirty chats with Mary D'Costa went viral. Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram, confirming the end of their engagement. While Smriti removed all photos and wedding content earlier, Palash still has pictures with her.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been making headlines ever since their wedding was postponed, especially after Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D'Costa went viral, showing him exchanging flirty texts despite being with Smriti and sparking cheating rumours.

Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé Palash Muchhal Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy,...
Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

However, days after the controversy, on Sunday, Palash and Smriti confirmed that the wedding has been officially called off and urged everyone to give their families privacy during this difficult time.

Following the cancellation of their wedding, Palash and Smriti have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Check it out:

Palash Muchhal Reacts To Cheating Claims

Addressing rumours that the wedding was postponed because Palash cheated on Smriti during the pre-wedding festivities, he said, "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Earlier today, before Palash issued his statement, Smriti confirmed that the wedding had been called off and requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families and give them the space to process and move on at their own pace.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," wrote the cricketer.

Palash and Smriti were all set to get married in Sangli, her hometown, on November 24.

