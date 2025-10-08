UK PM Keir Starmer Mesmerized By Premier League's Trophy Placed In Cooperage Football Ground Amid His 2-Day Mumbai Visit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer | (Image Credits: X)

United Kingdom or British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was seen mesmerized as he looked at the the Premier League Trophy in Cooperage football ground on his visit to Mumbai. A picture of the same surfaced on social media as Starmer was holding a football on his hand and was awestruck by the Premier League Trophy.

Renowned football clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have massive fan following in India. English footballers like Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Harry Kane are also treated by fans like demigods. Hence, it comes as a little surprise that a replica of the Premier League Trophy was seen in Mumbai.

Starmer, who is in a two-day visit to India, had also stopped by Yash Raj Films studio for a movie screening on October 8, Wednesday. He met YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji.

"This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent" - Keir Starmer

Before flying to India, Starmer had said, as quoted by Times Now:

"This is the prime minister. I’m in the cockpit. And, a very warm welcome to BA Flight 9100 to Mumbai. It’s really fantastic to have you all on board. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent. I’m much looking forward to working with you as we explore all of the opportunities and take full advantage of the opportunities in our new free trade agreement."

Having revealed that UK had signed a major trade deal with India in July, he expects India to become the biggest economy in the world by 2028 and wants to seize every available opportunity.

"We signed a major trade deal with India in July — the best secured by any country — but the story doesn't stop there. It's not just a piece of paper, it's a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled."

Meanwhile, former England international Michael Owen was also present during the event, with young football enthusiasts also marking their appearance.