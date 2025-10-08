Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Name Change For Indian Cricket Team

Indian men's and women's cricket team. | (Credits: X)

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a petition seeking to prohibit government-funded broadcaster Prasar Bharti that operates Doordarshan and All India Radio from calling BCCI's Team India or Indian national team. As per the petition, the BCCI using the name India, the national flag and other national symbols and telecasts by Doordarshan and All India Radio potentially violates the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and Flag Code of India, 2002.

The petition was filed by advocate Reepak Kansal ], with bench comprising of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela, terming it as a 'sheer wastage of time'. The petition released a statement that said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"The actions of Prasar Bharti, in projecting a private team as the Indian National team, amount to misrepresentation."

"Are you saying the team does not represent India?" - Bench of Chief Justice condemns the petition

The bench strongly questioned where does it breach the aforementioned section of the Emblems and Names Act, stating:

"Today any private person can unfurl the flag. If you want to unfurl a flag in your house, are you prohibited from doing so? Where is the violation of Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950? Are you saying the team does not represent India? This (BCCI’s) team, which is going everywhere and representing India, you are saying that they don’t represent India? Is it not Team India? If it is not Team India, please tell us why it is not Team India?"

The statement added:

"Are you aware of how the entire ecosystem in sports functions? According to you, if the government officials in the Department of Sports select the team, then only that team will be representing India? This is sheer wastage of the court’s time. You should file better Public Interest Litigations (PILs). We’re inclined to dismiss it."

Indian men's cricket team is currently involved in a home Test series against the West Indies, while their women counterparts are battling it out in the 50-over World Cup.