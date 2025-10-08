'May Bowl Some Left Arm Spin...': Sanju Samson Ready To Make Adjustments For Team India; Video

Sanju Samson has pledged his complete flexibility for Team India, even joking that he’s ready to “bowl some left-arm spin” if the team needs him. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, the wicketkeeper-batter said representing India comes before personal stats or preferred roles, and he’s willing to adjust to any position whether it’s batting at number 9 or taking up an unexpected bowling task.

Speaking at CEAT Cricket Awards he said, “I've worked too hard to wear that jersey and stay in the dressing room. Whatever job they give me even bowling left-arm spin I’m happy to do it,”

Sanju Samson's demotion during Asia Cup

During the recent T20 Asia Cup which India won, Samson was dropped down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill in the opening role alongside Abhishek Sharma. Despite being relegated in the batting order, Samson proved his worth playing pivotal innings that helped the team secure the title. The move was seen as a sacrifice for the larger goal, particularly given Samson’s earlier success opening the batting, where he scored three centuries in a standout year.

Sanju Samson dedicates award to wife Charu

Sanju Samson won the CEAT men's T20I batter of the year award after a remarkable run as an opener in the past 12 months. He dedicated the award to his wife, who has been the pillar of strength during his cricketing journey.

The wicket-keeper batter said, “I would like to dedicate this award to my wife Charu, who is equally travelling the same journey as me. I would like to appreciate myself too. Someone like me who kept working silently, patiently and kept putting in the work mentally and physically with all the challenges and obstacles in front of me. But always focused on the process and always focused on my inner-self instead of focusing on the outside noises. And after a long wait of 10 years, when I got the opportunity, I was able to score three match-winning centuries in the gap of five T20 international matches,”

Samson slammed three centuries in 12 innings after being promoted to open the innings. He scored 417 runs at an average of 37.90 and a blistering strike rate of 183.70, and even won two Player of the Match awards.