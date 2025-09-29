Asia Cup 2025 Final: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana Mock Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed, Aim Gesture At Sanju Samson; Video

Image: X

India’s ninth Asia Cup title came with not just a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan, but also a moment of sweet revenge that went viral online. As emotions ran high after the nail-biting finish, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana stole the spotlight not for their on-field performance, but for mockingly recreating Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed’s signature celebration.

After India clinched victory, a video surfaced showing Arshdeep, Jitesh, and Harshit mimicking Abrar’s very celebration this time directing it at Samson, their teammate, in a tongue-in-cheek mockery of the Pakistani spinner’s earlier antics. The clip quickly went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abarar Ahmed brings back signature celebration

Abrar, known for tilting his head toward the dugout after taking a wicket, had pulled off his trademark move when he dismissed Sanju Samson for 24 in the 13th over. At that point, India were struggling at 62/4 in a tricky chase of 147, and the celebration was seen by many as premature.

India turn tables on Pakistan after shaky start to run chase

The target of 147 runs looked to be a gettable total for India especially with openers doing well i the previous match. However the finals pressure seemed to ghave got the better of Indian opening pair of Anhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Th eopeners faltered early, with Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) all falling inside the powerplay. At 20/3, Sanju Samson and Tilak Verma steadided the innings before Samson departed to leave India at 62/4.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The chase looked shaky but Tilak Varma anchored the innings with a composed, unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, sealing the win with a six off Haris Rauf in the final over. Shivam Dube contributed a vital 33 off 22, and their 60-run partnership steadied the ship. Rinku Singh then finished the job with a boundary, closing the game with just two balls to spare.