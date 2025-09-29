Tilak Verma,Varun Chakravarthy and Rinku SIngh made their manifestation come true by helping Team India win the Asia Cup 2025. on Sunday, September 28 in Dubai. India lifted their 9th Asia Cup after Beating Pakistan by 5 wickets. Presentator Sanjana Ganesan showed the card in which all three cricketers had manifested India's win before the start of the tournament. In the final Tilak played an unbeaten match winning knock of 69 runs, while Rinku Singh playing the first ball of the tournment smashed the winning run. Varun Chakravarthy's manisfestation also came true as India went onto lift the trophy unbeaten.

How did Tilak Verma and Varun Chakravarthy perform in Asia Cup 2025?

Tilak Verma was fourth highest run getter in the competition with 213 runs from 7 matches, while Varun Chakravarthy finishe dthe tournament with 7 wickets to his name from as many matches.

India Clinch Record 9th Asia Cup Title with Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

India are the Asia Cup champions once again, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a final that will go down in history for its sheer drama and unpredictability. In a match that swung wildly both ways, it was India's lower middle order that held their nerve to seal the title in stunning fashion.

Chasing a modest target of 147 after Pakistan collapsed spectacularly, India found themselves in early trouble as their top order crumbled. But Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, delivering the most mature and composed innings of his young career. His unbeaten 69 wasn’t the flashiest knock he’s played, but it was undoubtedly his most crucial—anchoring the chase and carrying India over the line under intense pressure.

He found solid support in Shivam Dube, who absorbed pressure with calm assurance, while Rinku Singh applied the finishing touch with a boundary that clinched India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Earlier, Pakistan looked in control at 113/1 in the 13th over, riding on an explosive 84-run opening stand between Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. But what followed was a batting implosion of monumental proportions. In just seven overs, Pakistan lost nine wickets for a mere 33 runs, crashing to 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

India’s spinners were at the heart of the comeback. Kuldeep Yadav, who had been taken apart early in his spell, turned the game on its head with a stunning return finishing with 4/30, including three wickets in one magical over. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel all chipped in with two wickets each, dismantling Pakistan’s middle and lower order with clinical precision.

It was a final packed with twists, standout performances, and high-octane cricket. In the end, it was India who held their nerve, lifted by a new hero in Tilak Varma, and walked away with the Asia Cup trophy—once again, the best in Asia.