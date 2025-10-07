Bangladesh Batter Sobhana Mostary's Unique Celebration Goes Viral During BAN W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: ICC/X

During the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh Women and England Women in Guwahati, Bangladeshi batter Sobhana Mostary delivered a standout performance by notching up a well-constructed half-century. Her composed knock against one of the tournament favourites not only showcased her growing maturity as a batter but also brought a moment of joy for her team in what was a high-pressure contest. However, it wasn’t just the runs that caught the attention of fans, it was her unique celebration that truly lit up the moment.

After reaching her fifty, Sobhana Mostary marked the milestone in a distinctive and expressive way. She looked towards the dressing room with a smile and rotated her wrist with her other hand in a circular motion, a gesture that immediately went viral on social media. While the meaning of the celebration wasn't immediately clear, fans were quick to embrace it, appreciating both the individuality and the flair it brought to the occasion.

Sobhana’s half-century was not only a personal milestone but also a testament to Bangladesh’s growing depth in women’s cricket. Her celebration added character to her performance, reflecting the spirit and confidence of a young player unafraid to express herself on the global stage. With the tournament entering its crucial phase, Bangladesh will hope that Sobhana’s form continues and inspires more match-defining performances in the games to come.

South African Batter Tazmin Brits Marks Century With Unique 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

South African batter Tazmin Brits lit up the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a commanding century against New Zealand, celebrating her milestone with a trademark 'bow and arrow' gesture that has become synonymous with her powerful presence at the crease.

Playing in Indore, Brits reached her hundred in style, crafting a brilliant 101 off just 89 deliveries. Her innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a towering six, anchoring South Africa's innings and giving her side the momentum in a crucial World Cup clash.

The defining moment came as she nudged a single to bring up her century. With emotion evident on her face, Brits turned to her teammates, drew an invisible bow, and let an imaginary arrow fly, a celebration that fans have come to associate with her fearless spirit and steely focus.

Her aggressive yet composed knock set the tone for South Africa’s batting effort and frustrated a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack. The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Brits but also symbolized her readiness to lead from the front in high-pressure contests.

The ‘bow and arrow’ has become more than a celebration, it’s a statement of intent. And in a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup, Tazmin Brits once again showed she’s right on target.