'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of Working Alongside Rohit Sharma; Video

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. | (Credits: Instagram)

Former Team India coach Rahul Dravid has opened up on Rohit Sharma's captaincy, claiming that he deeply cared about the side and the players. Dravid also went on to praise Rohit's clarity about how he wanted to run the side and the things that were important to him to captain it well.

Dravid and Rohit worked together for India from 2021 until the end of the T20 World Cup 2024. They enjoyed tremendous success, especially in white-ball cricket, propelling India to the final of the 2023 World Cup and the title win in the T20 World Cup 2024, ending a 13-year drought for the national team when it came to an ICC title.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Dravid said:

"It was really good. Firstly, the thing with Rohit that I always felt was that he deeply cared about the team, and he was very clear about it. Right from the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run the team and what was important to him. And that’s really important in any relationship between a captain and a coach, especially the way I coach. I always like to believe that it should be the captain’s team. I’ve been a player, and I’ve been a captain as well, but a captain has to lead in terms of the direction he wants to go in, and you have to support him and help him in that."

Rohit Sharma still remains the captain of the ODI team

Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit still leads the ODI side and will hope to end his career by propelling the Men in Blue to the title in the 2027 World Cup. The elegant right-hander has 11168 ODI runs in 273 matches at 48.76 with 32 centuries.

His next appearance for India is likely to be during the tour of Australia in October.