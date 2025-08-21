Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red Card In Leagues Cup Quarter-Final; Video

Javier Mascherano. | (Image Credits: X)

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was seen managing his players on the phone after being issued a red card in the Leagues Cup quarter-final against Tigres UANL at the Chase Stadium in Florida. In a video surfaced on social media, the former Liverpool footballer was seen having an animated conversation on his phone from the stands.

Mascherano was given a red card as he fumed and argued with the referee about the first half ending past the allotted stoppage time. As a result, the 41-year-old had to watch the match from first row of Section 101 inside Chase Stadium but was quite invested in it.

One of Inter Miami's most vital players Lionel Messi was also not part of the contest as he was dealing with a right hamstring injury that only aggravated during the regular-season game against the L.A. Galaxy.

"We didn’t expect it" - Javier Morales on red card to Inter Miami's manager

Assistant Javier Morales, who was put in charge of handling the post-game press conference, revealed that they weren't clear on what had happened. Morales had stated, as quoted by Goal.com:

"It wasn’t clear what happened. The referee added six minutes, we complained about the time, and I think the referee just showed the red card, but we didn’t get much more information. We didn’t expect it. We came out for the second half and they told Javier he had been sent off. To be honest, we weren’t expecting the red card."

Despite the controversial moment, Inter Miami managed to pip their opposition 2-1 as Luis Suarez cashed in on both of their penalties, netting goals. For Tigres UANL, Angel Correa scored a goal.