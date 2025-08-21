 Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red Card In Leagues Cup Quarter-Final; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red Card In Leagues Cup Quarter-Final; Video

Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red Card In Leagues Cup Quarter-Final; Video

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was seen managing his players on the phone after being issued a red card in the Leagues Cup quarter-final against Tigres UANL at the Chase Stadium in Florida. In a video surfaced on social media, the former Liverpool footballer was seen having an animated conversation on his phone from the stands.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Javier Mascherano. | (Image Credits: X)

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was seen managing his players on the phone after being issued a red card in the Leagues Cup quarter-final against Tigres UANL at the Chase Stadium in Florida. In a video surfaced on social media, the former Liverpool footballer was seen having an animated conversation on his phone from the stands.

Read Also
Lionel Messi's World Cup-Winning Teammate Rodrigo de Paul Set To Join Star Forward In Inter Miami:...
article-image

Mascherano was given a red card as he fumed and argued with the referee about the first half ending past the allotted stoppage time. As a result, the 41-year-old had to watch the match from first row of Section 101 inside Chase Stadium but was quite invested in it.

Watch the below video:

One of Inter Miami's most vital players Lionel Messi was also not part of the contest as he was dealing with a right hamstring injury that only aggravated during the regular-season game against the L.A. Galaxy.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

"We didn’t expect it" - Javier Morales on red card to Inter Miami's manager

Assistant Javier Morales, who was put in charge of handling the post-game press conference, revealed that they weren't clear on what had happened. Morales had stated, as quoted by Goal.com:

"It wasn’t clear what happened. The referee added six minutes, we complained about the time, and I think the referee just showed the red card, but we didn’t get much more information. We didn’t expect it. We came out for the second half and they told Javier he had been sent off. To be honest, we weren’t expecting the red card."

Despite the controversial moment, Inter Miami managed to pip their opposition 2-1 as Luis Suarez cashed in on both of their penalties, netting goals. For Tigres UANL, Angel Correa scored a goal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They...

'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They...

'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of...

'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of...

'If You Get Hurt Again, It Pains The Same': Rishabh Pant Shares Deep Message As He Recovers From...

'If You Get Hurt Again, It Pains The Same': Rishabh Pant Shares Deep Message As He Recovers From...

Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red...

Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red...

'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia...

'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia...