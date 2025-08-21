 'Iska Aapse Kuch Lunga': Harshit Rana Says After Placing Kuldeep Yadav At No.1 In Blind Ranking Of Indian Bowlers Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Iska Aapse Kuch Lunga': Harshit Rana Says After Placing Kuldeep Yadav At No.1 In Blind Ranking Of Indian Bowlers Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

'Iska Aapse Kuch Lunga': Harshit Rana Says After Placing Kuldeep Yadav At No.1 In Blind Ranking Of Indian Bowlers Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

Team India pacer Harshit Rana hilariously suggested that he would want Kuldeep Yadav to gift him something after placing him at No.1 in the blind ranking of Indian bowlers. Rana, who is currently captaining the North Delhi Strikers in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) ranked the left-arm wrist-spinner above even Jasprit Bumrah.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Harshit Rana (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India pacer Harshit Rana hilariously suggested that he would want Kuldeep Yadav to gift him something after placing him at No.1 in the blind ranking of Indian bowlers. Rana, who is currently captaining the North Delhi Strikers in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) ranked the left-arm wrist-spinner above even Jasprit Bumrah.

Read Also
'Actions Or Gestures Which...': Harshit Rana Fined For Aggressive Send-Off To Ayush Doseja In DPL...
article-image

Kuldeep, who made his debut for India in 2017, has become a vital cog for them in the white-ball formats. The 30-year-old played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory last year and the Champions Trophy win earlier this year. Kuldeep also has a good record in Test cricket but struggles to get into the playing XI.

Speaking on the sidelines of DPL 2025, Rana said after giving the No.1 ranking to Kuldeep:

"Kuldeep bhai, iska aapse kuch lunga, aapko No.1 bana diya hai." (Kuldeep bhai, I want something from you, I gave you the No.1 ranking)

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Below is how the Delhi-born cricketer chose his ranking for bowlers:

Kuldeep Yadav (1), Jasprit Bumrah (2), Arshdeep Singh (3), Axar Patel (4), Prasidh Krishna (5), Varun Chakaravarthy (6).

Harshit Rana picked in Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the youngster has earned the nod for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. As far as T20Is go, Rana has snared three wickets in the only match he has played. He had a decent IPL 2025 season as he picked up 15 scalps in 13 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They...

'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They...

'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of...

'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of...

'If You Get Hurt Again, It Pains The Same': Rishabh Pant Shares Deep Message As He Recovers From...

'If You Get Hurt Again, It Pains The Same': Rishabh Pant Shares Deep Message As He Recovers From...

Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red...

Bizarre! Inter Miami's Manager Javier Mascherano Seen Managing Team On Phone After Being Issued Red...

'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia...

'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia...