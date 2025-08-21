'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video

Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Image Credits: X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen having a fun banter with the kids on the sidelines of the 2025 Buchi Babu tournament. With the right-handed batter asking the young players who their favourite IPL team was, Gaikwad hilariously said 'No one will pick you for CSK' as some of them said Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Gaikwad started his IPL career in 2020 and has risen to become the captain of the Super Kings since the 2024 edition, replacing MS Dhoni. In 2021, the Pune-born cricketer had notably won the Orange Cap for clattering 635 runs in 16 matches at 45.36 with four fifties as the Super Kings had sealed their fourth title.

Watch the below video of Gaikwad having some light-hearted conversations with kids:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gaikwad performed poorly in the 2025 Buchi Babu tournament fixture against Chhattisgarh, who won the match by 35 runs. The right-hander managed scores of 1 and 11 in two innings as Maharashtra suffered a defeat.