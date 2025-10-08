 'One More Reason To Stop Using Perplexity': Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled For Using AI To Prepare His Prestige Globe Award Speech
Ahead of Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, Ronaldo was honoured with the prestigious Globe Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40 years old, continues to be a vital figure for the Portuguese National Team and remains a prolific scorer for his club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, Ronaldo was honoured with the prestigious Globe Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Ronaldo shared, “I have a few awards at home, but I must say, this one is special and beautiful. So, what can I say? I think everything’s already been said. I have to admit to you all, I was sitting at the table this afternoon trying to figure out what to say in this speech.”

The Portuguese icon continued, “I thought ‘What is a prestigious award?’ I wondered if this was some kind of end-of-career award and I got a little nervous. Then I thought no, that can’t be it. So I looked it up on Perplexity, if you don’t know what that is, look it up and got a little help.”

His admission about using an AI tool to help with his speech quickly sparked a wave of reactions on social media

Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on his retirement

During the acceptance speech, the Portuguese striker added that his level stops him from retiring, but says he does not have many years left. Ronaldo continued, “I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything…Right now, I’m enjoying the moment. I know I don’t have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest.”

