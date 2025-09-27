'You're Not Strong Enough': Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Tells Journalist After Shaking Hands With Him Following Al-Nassr's Win Over Al-Ittihad; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to one of the reporters. | (Credits: X)

Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo told one of the journalists 'You're not strong enough, you need to go to the gym' as he shook hands with him following the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as it sparked some laughter.

Ronaldo and Sadio Mane were the goal-scorers for Al-Nassr in the match against Al-Ittihad, helping their side storm to a comfortable 2-0 victory. The goal was also the 40-year-old's 946th overall of his career as the number 1000 is still well within reach.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I said to him, ‘You look like you could win the league this year': Rio Ferdinand reveals his chat with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand, now a football manager and who has played alongside Ronaldo for Manchester United, embraced the football legend after the match. Ferdinand revealed his conversation with Ronaldo following the match and said, as quoted by the official website:

"I said to him, ‘You look like you could win the league this year’. But he said, ‘Hey, one game at a time."

Ronaldo, who signed two-year contract with Al Nassr, revealed that he believes the club can win something significant and wants to be there when they do. He had revealed:

"Of course since day one, I have [an agreement] to make change not only in Al Nassr, but in a country, too. So this is my goal. Of course, my goal is always to win something important for Al Nassr. And I still believe in that. This is why I renewed the two years more - because I believe that I will be champion in Saudi Arabia."

"As you mentioned, I had some offers to play [FIFA Club] World Cup, but it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation. Because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the [2026 FIFA] World Cup at the end. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr, but also for the national team."

Al Nassr's next match is of AFC Cup against Al Zawraa on October 1.