How Much Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth Compared To Valuation Of Indian Super League Club FC Goa?

Image: FC Goa/Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers in the world when it comes to wealth. The Portuguese icon is already 40, but he still remains the face of some of the biggest brands in the world. But what's truly jaw-dropping is his estimated net worth a figure that puts him miles ahead of not just players, but entire football club.

FC Goa’s total squad value vs Ronaldo’s Net Worth

The club in focus is Indian Super League side FC Goa which will host Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2 game at Fatorda Stadium on October 22nd. The club known for its attacking style and efforts to nurture local talent have regularly reached the ISL playoffs and even represented India in the AFC Champions League.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking of their fortunes a Times Of India report states that , FC Goa which has a 28-man squad is valued at approximately ₹38.4 crore. That includes experienced Indian internationals like Sandesh Jhingan and foreign stars like Borja Herrera and Pol Moreno. Their most valuable players are priced at around ₹2 to ₹2.4 crore each.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth of ₹8,350 crore which is worth over 217 times more than the entire FC Goa squad combined.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Where does Ronaldo's wealth comes from?

While his current contract with Al Nassr brings in over ₹1,660 crore per year, Ronaldo's financial empire extends far beyond football. He holds a lifetime contract with Nike, and rakes in massive income from endorsements, his CR7 clothing and fragrance lines, and investments in hotels, gyms, and health clinics, including his latest hair clinic in Riyadh. These ventures have made him the richest footballer in history, transforming him from a sportsman into a global brand.

The comparison with Ronaldo's net worth highlights the economic disparity between Indian football and the global elite. While Ronaldo adds to a legacy built over two decades, clubs like FC Goa are focused on slow, sustainable growth and laying down long-term foundations.