Rohit Sharma Drives Tesla Electric Car; Chooses Number Plate On his children’s Birth Dates; Video

A video of former India captain Rohit Sharma driving a Tesla car has gone viral on social media. The 38-year-old is seen wearing a black T-shirt and cap as he fastens his seatbelt and takes the car for a spin. An interesting detail about the Tesla is its number plate, which is personalized based on the birthdates of Rohit's children his daughter Samaira, born on December 30, and his son Ahaan, born on November 15.

Rohit has used the same personalized number plate for his new Lamborghini Urus SE, which sports an eye-catching Arancio Argos (orange) color. His garage boasts an impressive collection of premium vehicles, ranging from BMWs and Mercedes to his earlier blue Lamborghini Urus.

Rohit Sharma receives a special award for winning the Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Champions Trophy victory, was presented with a special memento by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar during the CEAT Cricket Awards on Tuesday, October 7th. Rohit reflected on the team’s remarkable turnaround from the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final to securing the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He said, “Look, I love that team, loved playing with them and it's a journey that we were all into for many years,” Rohit said. “It's not about one year or two years of work. It was about getting into work from many years. We'd come so close to winning that trophy many times but we couldn’t just get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we need to do something different.”



Rohit added that the team’s disciplined process and hunger for improvement made all the difference. He said, “All the guys who took part in that competition got into that thought process of how to win games and how to challenge ourselves and not be complacent or take anything for granted. Those were the qualities we tried to bring in, and we thought it was a good method of just going and doing that repeatedly,”