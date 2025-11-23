 IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon: Kulbir Singh Wins Men's Open Title
IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon: Kulbir Singh Wins Men's Open Title

Vrinda Bhandari won the women’s open half marathon in South Mumbai on Sunday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Celebrities at the IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon on Sunday. | SALMAN ANSARI

Kulbir Singh won the men’s open IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon on Sunday. Kulbir clocked 1:04:52 to pip Manjit Singh (1:05:22) and Shubham Baliyan (1:06:15). Vrinda Bhandari won the women’s open half marathon with a timing of 1:37:08. Vrinda acquired a comfortable lead over Nivedita Kapoor (1:40:58) and Nikita Rathee (1:42:37).

The event is hosted annually by the Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Indian Navy. Held in the iconic precinct of South Mumbai, the event is a cornerstone celebration leading up to Indian Navy Day (December 4th).

Prakash Deshmukh won the men’s open 10 km race and Kavita emerged on top in the women’s open category. Gaurav Kasana won the men’s open 5km race and Anjali won in the women’s open category.

article-image

"The marathon serves as a powerful symbol of national pride, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Navy. It functions as a unifying platform, bringing together thousands of civilian runners, defence personnel, and international athletes in a shared commitment to fitness, camaraderie, and patriotism. Since its inception in 2016, the event has grown exponentially, attracting over 18,000 participants annually and becoming a fixture in the national running calendar,” a release from the organisers stated on Sunday.

