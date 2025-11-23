 AUS vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashes Banter Heats Up As Australian Newspaper Calls Travis Head 'England's Daddy'
The overt headline from The West Australian encapsulates the mood of the series, Australia confident, England left reeling, and will likely serve as fuel for banter and rivalry as Ashes 2025-26 progresses.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a bold front-page take following the opening match of the Ashes 2025–26, the Australian media wasted little time to poke fun at England, with the ­The West Australian newspaper boldly declaring Travis Head “England’s Daddy” and cheekily claiming “20,000 glum Poms handed 3-day holiday.”

The mockery comes after Australia sealed a dominant eight-wicket victory over England in Perth, wrapping up the opener inside just two days. England had looked empowered following their earlier success in dismantling Australia for 132 in the first innings, but Head’s explosive fourth-innings knock flipped the narrative.

Head lit up the match with a ferocious 123 off just 83 balls, featuring 16 boundaries and four sixes. His century came in only 69 balls, making it the second-fastest century in Ashes history and the quickest ever in a Test fourth innings.

'Happy Birthday': Travis Head Shares Cheeky Post To Mark Anniversary Of Australia's 2023 World Cup Triumph Over India

Veteran Australian batter Travis Head marked the anniversary of Australia’s famous 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph with a cheeky throwback to one of the defining moments of his career. On social media, Head shared a victorious photo of his teammates lifting the trophy and humorously captioned it “Happy Birthday”, playfully treating the historic win as a special celebration in itself.

The post came on the same date Australia stunned India in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Head was the hero of that night, producing a magnificent 137 off 120 balls, an innings decorated with 15 boundaries and four sixes. His knock rescued Australia after an early wobble and formed the backbone of a crucial 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne.

Image: Travis Head/Instagram

Beyond Head’s brilliance, Australia’s bowlers also played a vital role in setting up the victory. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc delivered disciplined spells that restricted India’s scoring and kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Their combined efforts ensured Australia chased down the target with confidence and composure.

By revisiting the moment with his humorous post, Head highlighted how deeply significant that win remains to him, not just as a personal milestone, but as a cherished team achievement that continues to resonate years later.

