 VIDEO: Meow Again? Ben Duckett, Travis Head Re-Ignite HEATED SLEDGE Battle In AUS vs ENG Ashes 1st Test
Travis Head and Ben Duckett were in each other's face on Day 1 of the Ashes 1st Test. The two left-handers have a history of sledging each other and were at it once again in Perth. In an enthralling day's play, 19 wickets fell with Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc picking up 5-wicket hauls.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Image Credits: X/7 Cricket

Travis Head and Ben Duckett have a history of sledging and the two rivals were at it once again on Day 1 of the Ashes 1st Test. During a drinks break, Duckett went toe-to-toe with Head again in a feisty affair. Head was dismissed soon after as the hosts slipped to 123/9 at Stumps.

The incident happened during a forced drinks break. Mark Wood clattered Cameron Green on the helmet and while the concussion test ran on, Head and Duckett resume their little rivalry. Head gave Duckett a wry smile with the Englishman pointing his finger at his Australian counter part.

Head was dismissed a few overs later, trying to put pressure on England an amp the scoring. Stokes got the better of the left-hander, who threw hi wicket away trying to clear the fence.

AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Mitchell Starc's First Over Magic Continues, Destroys England's Top Order,...
article-image

Duckett and Head were involved in several on-field scuffles in the last Ashes series as well. The Australian later revealed that the duo had got into a habit of 'meowing' at each other when batting.

"We joked about it and he left the ball, I came running in from the boundary, perfect opportunity. I get along with 'Ducky' really well, and I played [under] 19s all the way through with him and everything, good fella. And yeah, I miaowed at him about being a cat leaving the ball. He pricked his ears up and had a giggle. And he'd do the same, vice-versa," Head said about their 2023 encounter as quoted by the Daily Mail.

A record 19 wickets fell on Day 1 as the Ashes kicked off in style at Perth. Mitchell Starc picked up a career best 7-fer to skittle out England for just 172. The visitors unleashed their own pace quartet to keep the hosts in check throughout. It was eventually captain Ben Stokes who picked up a 5-fer to leave Australia reeling at 123/9.

