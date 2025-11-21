AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test: ICC Rule Prevents Usman Khawaja From Opening, Here’s What It States

Image: X

Australia’s regular opener Usman Khawaja was absent from the crease when the hosts began their first innings in the 2025–26 Ashes opener at Perth Stadium, despite England being bundled out for just 172 in 32.5 overs. Instead, debutant Jake Weatherald walked out alongside Marnus Labuschagne to open the batting after Mitchell Starc’s sensational seven-wicket haul had ripped through England’s lineup.

Why did Usman Khawaja did not open the innings?

Khawaja’s absence raised eyebrows among fans and commentators, but the reason was procedural. The 38-year-old was ineligible to bat early due to spending an extended period off the field during England’s innings, as confirmed by ABC Sport. Team sources cited “toilet breaks and stretching” as the cause of his absence late in the session.

What does ICC Rules say?

Under ICC regulations, any player who remains off the field for longer than eight minutes must serve an equivalent amount of time on the field before being allowed to bat. The relevant clause, ICC Law 24.2.3.2, specifies that such a player cannot bat until their team’s innings has been in progress for the duration of their penalty time. However, if five wickets have fallen, the restriction is automatically lifted. Khawaja’s time off the field was long enough to prevent him from opening or batting at No. 3

England fight back against Australia

Starc bagged a career-best 7 for 58 as England were bundled out for just 172 runs in their first innings. Harry Brook topped scored with 52 runs while Ollie Pope contributed with 46 runs.

Australia started their innings on a disastrous note with Jake Weatherald gettin out for two two-ball duck after being caught in front of the wicket by Jofra Archer. The England pacer also sent back Marbnus Labuschange.

Smith walked out at No. 3 for the first time in a Test since 2017, although he had opened alongside in four Tests in early 2024 before returning to his preferred No. 4. However his stay was short with Brydon Carse sending him back for just 17 runs.

Khawaja made his way to the middle at No. 4 after Labuschagne fell to Archer after tea. However Carse had him caught behind for just 2 runs.