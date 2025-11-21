 AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Jake Weatherald Gets Knocked Off His Feet By Jofra Archer With Brutal Delivery; Video
Initially, there was uncertainty over the line, but a review confirmed that the ball had pitched on the leg stump and straightened sharply to hit flush on the middle of the leg stump.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Image: England Cricket/Criket.com.au/x

Jake Weatherald had an unforgettable Test debut after being dismissed for a two-ball duck by Jofra Archer in the first innings of the Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth. Facing Archer’s fiery pace, Weatherald was completely undone by a full, rapid delivery that crashed into his pads. The left-hander was knocked off his feet as England went up in a huge appeal for lbw. Initially, there was uncertainty over the line, but a review confirmed that the ball had pitched on leg stump and straightened sharply to hit flush on the middle of the leg stump.

However, the duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured that the side didn't lose any more wickets and finish the second session on 15/1. 

Mitchell Starc deflates Bazball in Perth

Mitchell Starc delivered a devastating opening spell to give Australia a commanding start in the Ashes, dismantling England’s batting lineup on the first day of the opening Test at Perth Stadium. The left-arm fast bowler, 35, stormed through the visitors’ top and middle order, finishing with stunning figures of 7 for 58 as England were bundled out for just 172.

Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's What's New
Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's What's New
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained: Did Srikant Die & Rukma Survive? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained: Did Srikant Die & Rukma Survive? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

Harry Brook’s fighting half-century offered brief resistance, while Ollie Pope and Smith managed 30s. But England’s collapse was swift they lost their last five wickets for just 12 runs. Starc also went to complete 100 Ashes wicket with Joe Root becoming his 100th victim.  Starc also went on to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 195 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC). He now has 198 wickets under his name in the tournament and is third on the highest wicket-taker list only behind his teammates Nathan Lyon (219 wickets) and Pat Cummins (215 wickets).

