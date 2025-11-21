 Watch: Mitchell Starc Blows Away England’s Batting With 7/58 During AUS Vs ENG 1st Test
Starc became the 21st bowler in Ashes history to take 100 or more wickets. 13 bowlers on this list are from Australia. Playing his 23rd Test against England, Starc has raced to 104 wickets at 26.08.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Image: Cricket.com.au/X

Mitchell Starc delivered a devastating opening spell to give Australia a commanding start in the Ashes, dismantling England’s batting lineup on the first day of the opening Test at Perth Stadium. The left-arm fast bowler, 35, stormed through the visitors’ top and middle order, finishing with stunning figures of 7 for 58 as England were bundled out for just 172.

After England captain Ben Stokes chose to bat first, Starc struck immediately, removing Zak Crawley for a duck in the opening over. A sharp delivery angled across the right-hander found the outside edge, with Usman Khawaja completing a clean catch at first slip. The roar of the Perth crowd set the tone for the day. Starc then trapped Ben Duckett lbw for 21 to break a 33-run stand before dismissing Stokes with a searing inswinger that beat him all ends up.

The marquee wicket, however, came when Starc dismissed Joe Root for a duck, extending the former England captain’s lean run in Australia. Root’s dismissal, after being squared up by a late swinger, was a symbolic blow. The batter now averages 34.30 in Australia, a sharp dip from his overseas numbers.

Harry Brook’s fighting half-century offered brief resistance, while Ollie Pope and Smith managed 30s. But England’s collapse was swift they lost their last five wickets for just 12 runs. Starc removed Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, and Mark Wood as England’s much-hyped Bazball approach failed to withstand his aggression.

Starc rewrites record books

No other left-arm pacer even boasts 90 Ashes wickets as Mitchell Johnson follows Starc with 87 scalps. Overall, Starc became the 21st bowler in Ashes history to take 100 or more wickets. 13 bowlers on this list are from Australia. Playing his 23rd Test against England, Starc has raced to 104 wickets at 26.08.

He has nearly 50 Ashes wickets at home. On Australian soil, Starc has over 47 wickets against England from 10 matches at 24-plus with two fifers under his belt.

