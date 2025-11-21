Love On The Pitch! Palash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai; Video

Image: Palash Muchhal /Instagram

Smriti Mandhana was given a memorable surprise by her boyfriend, singer and composer Palash Muchhal, when he proposed to her in the middle of the DY Patil Stadium pitch the venue where India’s women’s team clinched the World Cup title earlier in November. In a video shared by Palash on social media, the romantic moment unfolds as he leads a blindfolded Smriti to the centre of the ground. As she takes off the blindfold, she finds Palash down on one knee, holding out a ring. An emotional Smriti smiles before saying yes, marking a heartwarming end to the surprise.

Smriti Mandhana gets engaged at DY Patil Stadium

Soon after the proposal, the couple’s close friends and family, including singer Palak Muchhal, Palash’s sister, joined them on the pitch to celebrate. The stadium, echoing memories of India’s World Cup glory, turned into the perfect backdrop for their special moment. The couple are set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already extended his best wishes to the pair through a congratulatory letter sent earlier this week.

Smriti confirms engagement with viral dance post

Smriti later shared her joy with fans through a lighthearted Instagram reel, featuring her India teammates Jemimah Rodrigues,Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav. The video ends with the opener flashing her engagement ring, confirming one of the most talked-about celebrations.

Smriti and Palash’s relationship is one that never fails to melt hearts online. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and made their relationship public in July 2024 with a heartwarming Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary.

The duo will get married on Sunday, November 23 in Sangli. As per an earlier report by Anand Bazar Patrika, the event is anticipated to bring together the worlds of cricket and music, with both families reportedly making preparations for an intimate yet grand celebration