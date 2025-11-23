PAK vs ZIM: Usman Tariq Takes Sensational Hat-Trick As Pakistan Defeats Zimbabwe By 69 Runs; Video

Image: cric.green92/Instagram

Pakistan’s Usman Tariq produced a match-winning spell during the tri-series clash against Zimbabwe, delivering a brilliant hat-trick that turned the game firmly in his team’s favour. Tariq’s hat-trick came in the 10th over, a perfectly timed breakthrough just as Zimbabwe attempted to stabilize their chase.

Bowling with sharp accuracy and confidence, Tariq dismantled Zimbabwe’s middle order in a matter of deliveries. He finished with outstanding figures of 4 wickets for just 18 runs in his 4 overs, putting Pakistan in full control and showcasing why he is considered one of the rising bowling talents in the squad.

Pakistan, aided by Tariq’s decisive spell, wrapped up a comprehensive 69-run victory. The hat-trick not only shifted the momentum but also ensured Zimbabwe never recovered from the collapse. Pakistan’s dominant performance in all departments continues to strengthen their position in the tri-series, with Tariq’s exceptional bowling standing out as the highlight of the match.

Crazy Scenes! Lahore Crowd Erupts As Azhar Mahmood Brings Babar Azam To Balcony During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

During the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a heartwarming moment unfolded that highlighted Babar Azam’s immense popularity among fans. As the crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium erupted in chants of “Babar! Babar!”, head coach Azhar Mahmood decided to make the moment even more special.

Responding to the roaring fans, Mahmood went inside the dressing room and urged the star batter to step out and greet the supporters. Moments later, Babar Azam appeared on the players’ balcony, and the atmosphere instantly turned electric. The crowd erupted in deafening cheers and chanted his name even louder in pure excitement.

The sight of Pakistan’s cricket icon acknowledging his passionate fans brought smiles across the stadium and quickly spread across social media. Many praised Babar for his humility and connection with the crowd, calling the scene a reminder of how deeply loved he is in Pakistan.

Even though he wasn’t on the field at that moment, Babar Azam once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of Pakistan cricket, a player whose presence alone can light up an entire stadium.