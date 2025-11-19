WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train Services on November 23 | Know Timings Here

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced an early morning special train between Virar to Churchgate for the WNC Navy Half Marathon organised on Sunday, November 23. The IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon is a premium running event that surrounds the celebration of the Indian Navy Day on December 4.
According to an official notification by the Western Railway, the special slow local train will depart from Virar at 2:30 am and will reach Churchgate at 4:12 am.
Central Railway To Run Two Special Trains
According to news agency PTI, the Central Railway will be running two special trains - one from Kalyan to CSMT while another from Panvel to CSMT. The trains will depart from Kalyan and Panvel at 2.30 am and 2.40 am, respectively, and arrive at CSMT at 4 am.
When and where will the IndianOil WNC Half Marathon 2025 be held?
According to the FAQ on the official website, the race will take place in South Mumbai, passing through iconic landmarks such as Cross Maidan and Marine Drive. However, a detailed route map will be available closer to the event date, the FAQ states.
The marathon has three categories of races: the 21.1 km Aircraft Carrier Run, the 10K Destroyer Run, and the 5K Frigate Run.
Since its inception in 2016, the event has grown exponentially, attracting over 18,000 participants annually. The event serves as a unifying force, bringing together civilians and the Indian Navy in a shared commitment towards fitness and patriotism.
39th Pune International Marathon
Apart from Mumbai, Pune is set to hold its 39th edition Pune International Marathon on December 7. This year, the full marathon route has been redesigned to take participants through Pune’s central areas, offering a new experience for both seasoned as well as first-time participants. The full marathon starts at 3 am from Hotel Kalpana-Vishwa Chowk, in front of SP College at Sanas Ground. The half-marathon begins at 3.30 am, while the 10 km run follows at 6.15 am and the 5 km at 7.15 am. There’s also a wheelchair race that will commence at 7.30 am.
Expecting a strong turnout with over 15,000 participants, the event attracted more than 70 elite athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mauritius, along with runners from the Indian Army, Police, ASI, and NDA. In addition to this, winners from the Ladakh and Kargil marathons will be participating. Those interested in participating can register till November 30 through the official website, . The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is sponsoring a prize pool of Rs 35 lakh, with special prizes earmarked for the top three Indian finishers in both the full and half-marathon categories