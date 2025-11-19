 WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train Services on November 23 | Know Timings Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train Services on November 23 | Know Timings Here

WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train Services on November 23 | Know Timings Here

The IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon is a premium running event that surrounds the celebration of the Indian Navy Day on December 4. The event serves as a unifying force, bringing together civilians and the Indian Navy in a shared commitment towards fitness and patriotism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025 |

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced an early morning special train between Virar to Churchgate for the WNC Navy Half Marathon organised on Sunday, November 23. The IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon is a premium running event that surrounds the celebration of the Indian Navy Day on December 4.

According to an official notification by the Western Railway, the special slow local train will depart from Virar at 2:30 am and will reach Churchgate at 4:12 am.

Central Railway To Run Two Special Trains

According to news agency PTI, the Central Railway will be running two special trains - one from Kalyan to CSMT while another from Panvel to CSMT. The trains will depart from Kalyan and Panvel at 2.30 am and 2.40 am, respectively, and arrive at CSMT at 4 am.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’ Event Honouring Preterm Babies
Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’ Event Honouring Preterm Babies
Read Also
Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage
article-image

When and where will the IndianOil WNC Half Marathon 2025 be held?

According to the FAQ on the official website, the race will take place in South Mumbai, passing through iconic landmarks such as Cross Maidan and Marine Drive. However, a detailed route map will be available closer to the event date, the FAQ states.

The marathon has three categories of races: the 21.1 km Aircraft Carrier Run, the 10K Destroyer Run, and the 5K Frigate Run.

Read Also
Railways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders
article-image

Since its inception in 2016, the event has grown exponentially, attracting over 18,000 participants annually. The event serves as a unifying force, bringing together civilians and the Indian Navy in a shared commitment towards fitness and patriotism.

39th Pune International Marathon

Apart from Mumbai, Pune is set to hold its 39th edition Pune International Marathon on December 7. This year, the full marathon route has been redesigned to take participants through Pune’s central areas, offering a new experience for both seasoned as well as first-time participants. The full marathon starts at 3 am from Hotel Kalpana-Vishwa Chowk, in front of SP College at Sanas Ground. The half-marathon begins at 3.30 am, while the 10 km run follows at 6.15 am and the 5 km at 7.15 am. There’s also a wheelchair race that will commence at 7.30 am.

Expecting a strong turnout with over 15,000 participants, the event attracted more than 70 elite athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mauritius, along with runners from the Indian Army, Police, ASI, and NDA. In addition to this, winners from the Ladakh and Kargil marathons will be participating. Those interested in participating can register till November 30 through the official website, www.marathonpune.com. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is sponsoring a prize pool of Rs 35 lakh, with special prizes earmarked for the top three Indian finishers in both the full and half-marathon categories

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable

Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable

Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’...

Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’...

WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train...

WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025: Western & Central Railway To Run Special Early Morning Local Train...

Mumbai Metro One Rolls Out 996 Smart Lockers To Boost Commuter Convenience And Last-Mile Delivery

Mumbai Metro One Rolls Out 996 Smart Lockers To Boost Commuter Convenience And Last-Mile Delivery