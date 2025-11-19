 Railways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRailways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders

Railways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | ANI

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced a significant reform that is expected to benefit millions of people across the country, especially middle-class families planning to build homes. According to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the cost of transporting cement has been sharply reduced, which will directly bring down the market price of cement. This reduction is a result of the newly implemented 90 paise per GTKM (Gross Tonne-Kilometre) rate, which aims to lower logistics expenses for manufacturers, traders, and ultimately consumers.

Read Also
Indian Railways Accelerates Electrification And Road-To-Rail Shift To Achieve Net Zero Carbon...
article-image

How the 90 Paise/GTKM Formula Works

GTKM stands for Gross Tonne-Kilometre—the cost of transporting one tonne of goods over one kilometre. Under the new uniform rate, the railway charge will now be Rs 0.90 per tonne per kilometre.

For example, transporting 100 tonnes of cement over 200 kilometres will cost only Rs 1,800 (0.90 × 100 × 200). This substantial cost efficiency is expected to bring down the final selling price of cement across markets.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video
A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video
Read Also
Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels...
article-image

Why It Is a Big Boost for the Middle Class

The minister highlighted that cement constitutes a major portion of the construction cost for middle-class families. By reducing transportation expenses, the government aims to make home construction more affordable. Vaishnaw called it a 'major reform' that will help reduce the overall cost of building a house, allowing more families to fulfil their dream of owning a home.

New Specially Designed Tank Containers

Indian Railways has developed a specialised tank container for bulk cement movement. These containers can be filled directly at cement factories and transported to consumption centres. This streamlined system reduces handling and speeds up deliveries, cutting logistics costs further.

Read Also
'Airport, Railway Station And Multimodal Logistics Park To Be Developed In BIDA': Chief Minister...
article-image

End of Slab-Based Rates for Cement Transport

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the long-standing slab-based transport charges. The new uniform 90 paise/GTKM rate introduces greater transparency and predictability, enabling manufacturers to plan routes and logistics more efficiently. The minister described this as a major step toward modernising cement transportation in India while supporting both industry and consumers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach

Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach

State-Owned NBCC Sells 609 Housing Units In Greater Noida For ₹1,070 Crore Through E-Auction

State-Owned NBCC Sells 609 Housing Units In Greater Noida For ₹1,070 Crore Through E-Auction

Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled...

Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled...

Railways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders

Railways Cuts Cement Transport Cost To Just 90 paise, A Big Relief For Middle-Class Home Builders

Bank of Baroda Announces Tie-Up With Small Industries Development Bank To Jointly Enhance Credit...

Bank of Baroda Announces Tie-Up With Small Industries Development Bank To Jointly Enhance Credit...