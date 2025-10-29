'Airport, Railway Station And Multimodal Logistics Park To Be Developed In BIDA': Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, October 29: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of an airport, railway station, and multimodal logistics park in the newly established Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area, underscoring the need to strengthen connectivity to accelerate industrial growth in the region.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Agra–Gwalior Greenfield Expressway should be extended up to BIDA/Jhansi, and asked the NHAI to hold discussions on the proposal. He also called for work on the fourth Delhi–Chennai railway line and the construction of a railway station within BIDA, along with the development of a Delhi–Nagpur Industrial Corridor node in the area.

To boost logistics efficiency, CM Yogi directed officials to expedite the construction of a link expressway connecting the Bundelkhand Expressway to BIDA and to establish a multimodal logistics park in the region.

Reviewing BIDA’s overall development, land acquisition, and upcoming industrial projects, the Chief Minister said that Bundelkhand will no longer symbolize backwardness but progress. He emphasized that BIDA’s success would spark an industrial revolution across the region.

He instructed that all land acquisition processes be completed within six months, with additional registry and revenue staff deployed within a week, and that qualified civil and electrical engineers, town planners, and architects be appointed within 15 days.

The Chief Minister said that BIDA should evolve into a new growth engine for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development and a model for ease of doing business and employment generation. He added that the rapid industrialization of Bundelkhand will significantly contribute to the vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

It was informed in the meeting that a total area of ​​56,662 acres has been approved for the formation of BIDA, of which 22,028 acres has been acquired so far. To make the land acquisition process transparent, timely, and online, BIDA has developed a special software, through which the entire process, from farmer consent to payment, will be completed digitally. For the convenience of farmers, a call center is being established at the BIDA office next month. The Chief Minister praised this initiative, stating that a transparent process will increase farmer confidence and boost industrial investment.

It was informed in the meeting that the Master Plan 2045 for the BIDA area has received Board approval. Under the plan, 253.33 square kilometers of land has been designated for specific uses: industrial (35.8%), residential (15.2%), mixed-use (5.1%), commercial (1.5%), and green space (10.6%). Zoning and sector planning work across all eight sectors is underway, with a target completion date of November 30.

The meeting was apprised that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for environmental clearance is progressing swiftly. Necessary surveys, seasonal data collection, and studies on the impact of industrial activities are in progress.

Reviewing physical infrastructure, the Chief Minister directed that work on internal roads, sewage and drainage networks, stormwater systems, solid waste management, and power distribution be completed expeditiously and without compromise on standards.

Connectivity projects linking the BIDA area with National Highways NH-27 and NH-44 are in their final stages. In addition, projects such as a railway station, logistics park, truck terminal, bus depot, and IT park have been proposed to enhance regional connectivity and industrial support infrastructure.

CM Yogi said that a trustworthy and investor-friendly environment must be created to attract industries and generate large-scale employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Bundelkhand.