Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Meets Former MLA Irfan Solanki At His Rampur Residence

SP leaders Azam Khan, Irfan Solanki meet in Rampur after release from jail

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and former MLA Irfan Solanki, both recently released on bail after long periods in jail, met at Khan's residence in Rampur on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife, SP MLA Naseem Solanki, Irfan held a nearly two-hour meeting with the veteran leader.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Azam Khan said he shared a long-standing personal relationship with Irfan Solanki's father.

When asked if their meeting had political overtones, Khan remarked, "We have family ties with Irfan Solanki, but when two political figures sit together, political discussions naturally occur." Former Sisamau (in Kanpur) MLA Irfan Solanki told reporters, "Our families share a close bond. You could say we are two sides of the same coin. Both of us have faced hardships and injustice." Regarding the purpose of his visit, Solanki explained, "We came to meet the family, exchange greetings, and seek blessings. I prayed that no one should ever have to endure such difficult times." He added, "I wish good health to Azam Khan. He is the soul of our party." Irfan Solanki was sentenced to seven years in prison by a special MP-MLA court in Kanpur in June of last year for an arson case, resulting in his disqualification as an MLA from the Sisamau seat. His wife, Naseem Solanki, later won the by-election for the same constituency.

After spending nearly 33 months in jail, Irfan Solanki was released on bail from Maharajganj Jail on September 30 of this year.

Azam Khan, a senior SP leader and former minister, was released on bail from Sitapur Jail on September 23 after being imprisoned for approximately 23 months.

Khan currently faces charges in over 100 cases.