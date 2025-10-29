 Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Expels 10 Leaders, Including MLA Contesting Against Party Candidate
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Expels 10 Leaders, Including MLA Contesting Against Party Candidate

State RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said in a statement that Fateh Bahadur Singh, the MLA from Dehri, and nine others have been expelled for "anti-party activities".

October 29, 2025
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: The opposition RJD in Bihar on Wednesday expelled 10 of its leaders, including an MLA who is contesting the assembly elections against the party's official candidate after being denied a nomination.

The list of expelled leaders includes state vice president Satish Kumar and former MLAs Gulam Jilani Warsi and Reyazul Haq Raju.

The development comes two days after the expulsion of 27 leaders, including two sitting MLAs and five former legislators, from the party.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the latest list of leaders expelled from the RJD on his X and remarked, "At this rate, the party will soon be left without any workers as well as voters."

