 Karnataka Tragedy: At Least 10 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Chitradurga; Horrifying Visuals Surface
At least ten people died when a sleeper bus caught fire after colliding with a truck on NH-48 in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The bus, with 32 on board, was traveling overnight from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Rescue operations are ongoing, with fears the death toll could rise.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Chitradurga (Karnataka): At least ten people were killed in a horrific road accident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district after a private sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with a truck on National Highway-48 (NH-48). The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, around 2 am, when most passengers were asleep during the overnight journey from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, a distance of over 300 kilometres

According to preliminary reports, the bus was struck by a truck that allegedly jumped the central divider while travelling from the opposite direction. The impact led to an immediate fire, rapidly engulfing the sleeper bus and leaving many passengers trapped inside. Disturbing visuals of the bus completely ablaze circulated widely on social media, highlighting the severity of the tragedy. By morning, emergency responders and police personnel were seen near the charred remains of the vehicle as rescue and recovery operations continued.

32 People On Board Ill-Fated Bus

The bus, operated by Seabird Coach, reportedly had 32 people on board, including the driver and conductor. While at least ten fatalities have been confirmed so far, authorities fear the death toll could rise to as many as 17, as 11 passengers are still reported missing. Six injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, some of them in critical condition.

Aditya, one of the survivors, recounted the terrifying moments following the crash. He said the bus departed Bengaluru around 11:30 pm and was moving normally until the sudden collision around 2 am. “After the impact, I fell down, managed to break the glass, and escaped. People were screaming for help, but the fire spread very quickly and took over the bus,” he said as quoted by NDTV.

Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In...
article-image

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety on highways, particularly involving heavy vehicles and overnight passenger buses. This tragedy comes close on the heels of a similar deadly crash reported in Telangana earlier this month.

In that incident, at least 20 people lost their lives when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a gravel-laden truck on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway in Rangareddy district, about 60 kilometers from Hyderabad. The bus, carrying around 70 passengers from Tandur to Hyderabad, was buried under gravel that spilled into the vehicle after the collision, killing several passengers on the spot.

