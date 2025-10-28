 Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces

Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces

Two people were killed and 10 injured after a bus carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur, Jaipur, caught fire when gas cylinders on its roof touched a high-tension wire. The fire was doused, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Shahpura and Jaipur. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces | PTI

Jaipur: Two persons were electrocuted to death and 10 others injured when a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the bus was carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur.

He said gas cylinders and other household items kept on the top of the bus touched the high tension line when the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village in Manoharpur. After touching the live wire, the bus caught fire.

Read Also
What Does Cyclone 'Montha' Mean? Know Origin & Reason Behind Choosing This Name
article-image
Read Also
Shocking Twist In Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Victim's Father Claims Daughter Poured Toilet...
article-image

Some of the labourers managed to jump out of the bus.

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO

The fire was later doused and the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Shahpura from there six were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur with burn injuries while some were given primary treatment in Shahpura.

Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said a probe will be launched into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tujhe Sooli Par Chadha Doongi': Woman Who Brutally Beat Dog With Stick Gets SLAPPED 6 Times In 6...

'Tujhe Sooli Par Chadha Doongi': Woman Who Brutally Beat Dog With Stick Gets SLAPPED 6 Times In 6...

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission

Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI...

Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI...

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Participates In Chhat Puja Rituals With Family: Looks Elegant In Red...

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Participates In Chhat Puja Rituals With Family: Looks Elegant In Red...

Woman Accuses Men Of Assault Inside 5-Star Kolkata Hotel; Police Probe Links Group To Park Street...

Woman Accuses Men Of Assault Inside 5-Star Kolkata Hotel; Police Probe Links Group To Park Street...