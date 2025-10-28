Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces | PTI

Jaipur: Two persons were electrocuted to death and 10 others injured when a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the bus was carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur.

He said gas cylinders and other household items kept on the top of the bus touched the high tension line when the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village in Manoharpur. After touching the live wire, the bus caught fire.

VIDEO | Shahpura, Rajasthan: Two people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a bus caught fire upon coming in contact with a high-tension wire on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.



(Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/reQQSmtkR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

Some of the labourers managed to jump out of the bus.

The fire was later doused and the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Shahpura from there six were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur with burn injuries while some were given primary treatment in Shahpura.

Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said a probe will be launched into the incident.

