Bihar Elections 2025: 'He Will Suffer Adverse Consequences,' Says HM Amit Shah Reacting To Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' Remarks Against PM Modi - VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | (File photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would face adverse consequences and pay the price for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar. Shah made the comments while speaking to News18.

“Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted PM Modi, but he has also insulted Chhathi Maiya and her devotees. He will suffer the adverse consequences of this in the Bihar elections,” Shah said.

The Home Minister was reacting to Gandhi’s remark that Prime Minister Modi would “dance on stage” for votes.

“Rahul Gandhi will have to pay the price for this in the elections. He spoke about PM Modi in a derogatory manner and insulted his mother, but every time he has done this, the lotus has bloomed from the mud of lowered standards,” Shah added.

He further said,“I am fully confident that the voters of Bihar will not forget the insult to Chhath Maiya and Modi ji."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can put on “any drama” to win votes. Gandhi made the statement while addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

“Agar aap kahoge, 'Narendra Modi ji, aap aisa drama karo vote ke liye,’ woh kar lenge,” he said, which roughly translates to: “If you say, ‘Narendra Modi, do this drama to get votes,’ he will do it.”

"Aap unko kaho, Hum aapko vote denge, aap stage pe aake naach lo, woh naach lenge,” he added, which roughly translates to, “If you tell him, ‘We will vote for you if you dance on stage,’ he will dance.”