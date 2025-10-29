Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Vote Ke Liye Naach Lenge’- Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi At Poll Rally In Muzaffarpur; BJP Reacts - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi at poll rally | PTI

Muzaffarpur: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can put on “any drama” to win votes. Gandhi made the statement while addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

“Agar aap kahoge, 'Narendra Modi ji, aap aisa drama karo vote ke liye,’ woh kar lenge,” he said, which roughly translates to: “If you say, ‘Narendra Modi, do this drama to get votes,’ he will do it.”

"Aap unko kaho, Hum aapko vote denge, aap stage pe aake naach lo, woh naach lenge,” he added, which roughly translates to, “If you tell him, ‘We will vote for you if you dance on stage,’ he will dance.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP Reacts

Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has reacted to Gandhi's statement. Taking to X the BJP sposkesperson called Gandhi a "Local Goon." Bhandari said,"Rahul Gandhi speaks like a "Local Goon" Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, & Bihar who has voted for PM @narendramodi ji! Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during a poll rally in Bihar that there was “no seat vacant" in politics, asserting that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister, while Narendra Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister.

“CM ya PM koi seat khali nahi hai, yahan Nitish Kumar hain, wahan PM Modi hain," Shah said, addressing a public meeting.

Bihar Polls Dates

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.